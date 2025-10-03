Junior Molly Gallagher soars to spike the volleyball over the net against Purnell Swett on Senior Night.

Senior Ramsey Hale sends the ball flying over the net during the Lady Scots’ against Purnell Swett.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots closed out their home season with a win on Senior Night, Thursday, celebrating seniors Kinsey Hamilton, Addison Lewis and Ramsey Hale before sweeping the Purnell Swett Rams for the second time this season.

From the opening spike, the Lady Scots controlled the court, with energy high and families roaring in the stands. Scotland made senior night a memorable celebration for everyone in the stands.

“We wanted to win for these three seniors,” head coach Adam Romain said. “We played controlled and relaxed and did not let the bad plays get to us. When we played Purnell Swett last time, it was a very close game. To beat them like we did shows how good we really could be.”

Scotland dominated the match, taking the opening set 25-18 before closing out the second and third sets 25-11 and 25-10. After the game, Adam Romain shared heartfelt words for Hamilton, Lewis and Hale.

“I’m very proud of these three seniors,” he said.“Ramsey Hale stepped into a leadership role for us. She has been in the program for three years, and she played in the shadows last year. This year, she came out and took the job of leading this team and really showed us her heart.”

“Kinsey Hamilton and Addison Lewis are connected at the biblical cord; they are two peas in a pod. I love that they stayed in the program and came into this year and owned it.”

Scotland improves to 9-8 and looks to carry their momentum into the final two regular-season games, starting with a road contest against Lumberton on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

