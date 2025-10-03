LAURINBURG — A quick-thinking response by Laurinburg firefighters early Friday morning saved a man’s life after he became trapped in a burning home, officials said.

Around 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2025, the City of Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on James Street with reports of a person trapped inside. While en route, Laurinburg Police confirmed that a male subject was inside a back bedroom and that smoke and flames were present.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residence with smoke showing from the exterior. Crews immediately began a primary search of the home and located an unresponsive man in a bedroom, where a mattress was burning and heavy smoke filled the space.

Engineer Grey Martin removed the man from the home, where he was assisted by Lieutenant Bradley Strickland and Assistant Chief David Evans in carrying him to safety. The fire was quickly contained to the bedroom, preventing further damage to the rest of the house.

Scotland County EMS assumed patient care at the scene, and the man was airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill for further evaluation.

“This incident is a true testament to the dedication, bravery, and professionalism of our members,” said Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “Their quick response, coordinated actions, and determination saved this individual’s life. I am extremely proud of Engineer Martin, Lieutenant Strickland, Assistant Chief Evans, and all members of the Laurinburg Fire Department who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty.”

Chief McQueen also thanked the Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County EMS, and all first responders for their teamwork during the incident.