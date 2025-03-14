LAURINBURG — The director of Equestrian Programs at St. Andrews University was the special guest at this week’s meeting of the Laurinburg Rotary Club.

In her presentation, Peggy McElveen reviewed the history of the equestrian program at St. Andrews, which goes back several years. The equestrian program has enrolled students from all over the country and their focus is always caring for the horses first.

Financial needs often center on funding hay and feed for the horses, according to McElveen. Horses go to summer camps during the summer which helps in the cost of their maintenance.

Currently, the SAU has 20 western, 20 hunt seat and eight theory horses on staff.

The western team are Reserve National Champions. All teams participate on the intercollegiate level circuit across North Carolina and Virginia as well as regional and national competitions.

St. Andrews University boasts that studies in equine science and equine business management account for the most enrolled majors within the university, McElveen said.