LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team lost 6-1 at home to the Union Pines Vikings on Thursday, continuing their downward spiral. With a 7-8 record and their sixth consecutive defeat, Scotland falls below 500.

For the Scots, it was a well-known tale: a solid defensive effort early on that ultimately failed. Before Scotland responded, Union Pines broke through in the second half, scoring three goals to make the score 3-0. The Vikings struck for three unanswered goals as the game progressed.

Frustration has been mounting for the Scots, who no longer resemble the team that once rattled off six straight wins in a row. Since surrendering a last-second goal to South View on Sept. 17, Scotland has looked broken. Energy has faded, and passion is missing. The moment opponents find the net, the defense unravels. Too often, it has led to the Scots being overwhelmed and humiliated.

On Wednesday, head coach Jeremy White promised that this club would turn things around. The question still stands: when will the Scots begin to show it, given the fierce opposition and a string of difficult conference games that lie ahead?

“We are getting beaten in the midfield. Until we can learn how to control the middle of the field, we are going to continue to lose games,” White said. “Since our last win, we have started to play as 11 individuals on the field rather than a team of 11 players.”

“Once Union Pines scored the first goal, our team entered panic mode and started playing individually. Whenever we lose, we cry and pout and feel bad for ourselves,” he added.

Scotland’s leading scorer, freshman Nathan Ward, did not play in Thursday’s game due to a red card suspension. He was certainly missed due to the lack of offense from the Scots.

With six games remaining, the Scots still control their own destiny. One more win would tie the program’s record for most victories in a season, while a second win would secure the best season in Scotland’s history.

The power of a single victory could reignite Scotland’s season. The Scots return to action at home against Cape Fear on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

