LAURINBURG —Scotland Swat has announced their tryouts date for the upcoming AAU basketball season. The tryouts will take place on Saturday, March 29 and is open to players between the ages of 10 and 17.

There is no registration fee to play as all players can participate for free. The team will additionally be competing in the Phenom Hoops League.

Scotland Swat will be offering multiple opportunities for their players throughout the season. Those services include NCAA scouting services, a media team, player evaluations, player development, campus tours and visits and eight or more tournaments including live period sessions beginning in April.

Reach out to directly Zaye Bines for more information. Bines is a 2011 graduate of Scotland High School and recently hosted a March Madness basketball tournament at the IEJ Community Center.