LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently announced that construction will begin soon on a state-of-the-art Endoscopy Center.

The center is set to be built on Lauchwood Drive, across the road from Scotland Memorial Hospital. The 16,000-square-foot building will feature 20 exam rooms, six physician offices, and modern procedure rooms to enhance patient care and operational efficiencies.

This new facility will also house Scotland Surgical and Gastroenterology (GI), offering expanded access and capacity to better serve its local communities.

Dr. Shelly Lowery, Chief Medical Officer of Scotland Health, expressed excitement for the project, highlighting the increased office and procedure space that will support the growth of Scotland’s general surgery and endoscopic services.

“With a completion date slated for late summer 2026, Scotland Health looks forward to the enhanced services and opportunities this new facility will bring to the region. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development,” said a Scotland Health spokesperson.

The new center represents the latest development in a line of expansion projects the health care system has taken on. The former Plaza Road Walgreens was transformed into the Laurinburg Family Practice and Urgent Care, which is a consolidation of Wolonick Family Practice and Harris Family Practice. Officials celebrated the opening of the new facility last month.

Last year, the Scotland Memorial Hospital opened its doors to the public to showcase its largest expansion since the 1980s, which featured an Imaging Department, a renovated Surgical Services Department, and a six new operating room facility.

About Scotland Health

Scotland Health Care, an affiliate of Atrium Health, is a community owned, not-for-profit health care system located in Laurinburg. The system is comprised of the 104-bed Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland Memorial Foundation, Scotland Family Counseling Center, and Scotland Regional Hospice. The Health Care System also owns and operates five primary care facilities, two general surgery practices, two ob/gyn practices, four specialty practices including ent, pain and vascular, pulmonology and urology and an urgent care practice. With over 1,000 employees, Scotland Health Care System is Scotland County’s largest, non-governmental, private employer. Its medical staff includes over 100 providers representing many medical specialties.