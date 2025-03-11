LAURINBURG — The 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Survey is now available.

The CHNA is performed every three years to gain an understanding of the health concerns of the community. Submitted input will help provide direction and focus for Scotland Health, Scotland County Health Department and other community agencies and organizations as a basis for improving and promoting the health of Scotland County residents.

“Health outcomes are impacted by more than the care someone receives; health behaviors, social and economic factors, and the physical environment all play key roles,” read a statement from Scotland Health. “We understand that health care is evolving, and the needs of our community are of utmost importance. Our overall goal is to provide local communities access to better health care by capitalizing on emerging advancements in medicine and strides in technology. Scotland Health is committed to ensuring there is access to care and that the care we deliver is of high quality.”

The 2022 CHNA highlighted heart disease and access to mental health services as pressing health concerns in the communities served by Scotland Health. In response, Scotland Health has implemented strategies to increase health literacy and facilitate access to care for those affected by these conditions.

For heart health, initiatives include expanding free community screenings for A1C, lipid panels, blood pressure, and body mass index, as well as ensuring that individuals with abnormal results follow up with healthcare providers. In addition, free heart health education events with topics including nutrition, exercise, and stress relief have been held and a monthly CHF support group was formed.

The 2022 assessment also revealed that many of the challenges around mental health have been a lack of awareness of services compounded by a stigma surrounding mental health. In response, Scotland Family Counseling Center has been relocated to a newer larger office with plans to expand services, Scotland Health population health workers have collaborated with the Scotland County Health Department to improve communication about available resources, various support groups have been created, and social workers are more prevalent in both the clinical and home health settings.

“Participating in the community health needs assessment is vital for ensuring that Scotland Health can effectively address the unique health care needs of our communities,” explained Jamie Cicali, Scotland Health executive director population health and continuum of care. “By engaging with our residents, we can identify gaps in services and work collaboratively to make health care more accessible for everyone.”

To participate, go to scotlandhealth.org and click on the survey graphic on the main page.