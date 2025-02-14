TROY —The Scotland boys basketball team snapped their four-game losing streak with a 77-59 road win over the Montgomery Central Timberwolves on Thursday night. The Scots improve to 5-16 on the season with the victory while Montgomery Central remains winless and falls to 0-22 with the loss. Scotland has swept the regular season series with the Timberwolves, having also beaten them 81-53 in Laurinburg during their season opener back on Dec. 2.

Dajuan Gibson led the Scots in scoring with 22 points while Jerrison Dixon and Shylan Harrell added 12 points apiece. Scotland had nine different players score and outscored the Timberwolves in every quarter of the game (19-18, 17-8, 21-15 and 20-18).

The Scots will have a fast turnaround with archrival Richmond (14-8, 9-2 in conference games) coming to town on Friday night for the regular season finale. Scotland lost their earlier season meeting to the Raiders in Rockingham by a score 65-29 on Jan. 17. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.