LAURINBURG — Seth Hatchell, the executive director of the Southeast Regional Airport Authority at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport was the guest speaker at this week’s meeting of the Laurinburg Rotary Club.

During his presentation, Hatchell reviewed the many improvements to the airport terminal building, plans for a new terminal building and general aviation upgrades that have made the local airport a “joy” for general aviation to fly into.

Hatchel also proudly highlighted several opportunities for members of the community to engage with the airport including the at September 2025 Sky High Aerospace Expo and Airshow that is expected to bring thousands to the local airport.