PEMBROKE — Hannah Pearson grew up watching her mother change lives—one lesson at a time. Now, at just 18 years old, she’s following in those footsteps, well on her way to becoming one of North Carolina’s youngest teachers. What started as a passion for tutoring classmates in middle school has turned into an accelerated path to the classroom, proving that a love for teaching runs in the family.

That passion took root early. “When I was in the eighth grade, I had the chance to job shadow one of my former teachers,” Pearson shared. “That experience made me realize I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

While still in middle school, Pearson began tutoring her classmates, experiencing the joy of witnessing their ‘light bulb’ moments when concepts clicked. This sense of fulfillment solidified her desire to pursue a career in education—a path she has taken at an impressive pace.

As a dual enrollment student at Fairmont High School, Pearson got a head start on her college journey by earning college credits through Robeson Community College. By the time she officially enrolled at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) in spring 2023, she had already reached junior status, allowing her to jump straight into upper-level courses in the elementary education program.

The early college route to UNC Pembroke is one of several pathways afforded to aspiring teachers like Pearson, who was selected as a Brave Scholar after arriving on campus. UNCP offers several pathway programs and ‘Grow Your Own’ agreements with Robeson Community College, Cape Fear CC, Sandhills CC, Southeastern CC, Montgomery CC and public-school districts in Pender, Columbus, Moore and Whiteville City Schools. UNCP is also a partner institution for the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program.

Now a senior at UNCP, Pearson is on track to graduate in December—poised to step into a classroom of her own before her 20th birthday.

“Hannah’s path from early college to the Brave Scholar Program showcases what’s possible with hard work and determination,” said Dr. Tracy Mulvaney, dean of the School of Education. “She is an inspiration, and we have no doubt she will empower and shape the lives of countless students in her future classroom.”

Teaching runs in the family—Hannah’s mother, Dr. Miranda McNair, has dedicated 28 years to the classroom. Her stepfather, Brian McNair––a high school civics teacher––recently completed his teaching degree at UNCP, inspired by Pearson’s commitment. Her mother is also an alumna of UNCP.

Pearson credits her family and early experiences for igniting her passion for teaching.

“I’ve seen how some students struggle and how much of a difference encouragement and support can make,” she said. “I want to be that special someone in a student’s life, helping them realize their potential. Changing even one person’s life would mean I’ve achieved my goal.”