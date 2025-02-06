LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference released their 2024-25 season awards, standings, team champions and all-conference teams for the girls and boys wrestling seasons on Thursday afternoon. Four Scotland girls (Shayleigh Ward, Carmin Moore, Latia Williams and Shyanne White) were represented on the all-conference team while one Scotland boy (Josh Smith) made the all-conference squad.

On the girls side of things, the Scots finished in fourth of the conference standings with the order being Hoke County, Union Pines, Pinecrest, Scotland and Southern Lee. Hoke County took home both the conference championship and tournament championship. Brandon Locklear of Hoke County was named the coach of the year with LilyAnn Blair of Union Pines taking home the wrestler of the year award.

The full girls all-conference team is listed below with Scotland girls being listed in bold:

Azya Monroe-Hoke County

Isla Riggsbee-Union Pines

Sara Warren-Hoke County

Addison Donathan-Union Pines

Gabriella Bumgardner-Union Pines

Harley Hardin-Hoke County

Jianna Gomez-Hoke County

Juliana Garcia-Union Pines

LilyAnn Blair-Union Pines

Miracle Lester-Hoke County

Kierra Rush-Hoke County

Shayleigh Ward-Scotland

Jada Lebron-Hoke County

MacKenzie Shaver-Union Pines

Carmin Moore-Scotland

Zada English-Hoke County

Latia Williams-Scotland

Abigail Pursley-Union Pines

Noelia Hipolito-Hoke County

Neveah Williamson-Southern Lee

Leila Flechsenhaar-Union Pines

Shyanne White-Scotland

Jayda Locklear-Hoke County

Boys awards: the Scots finished in fifth of the conference standings with the order being Union Pines, Hoke County, Pinecrest, Richmond, Scotland, Southern Lee and Lee County. Union Pines took home both the conference championship and tournament championship. Brandon Locklear of Hoke County was named the coach of the year with Brock Sullivan of Union Pines taking home the wrestler of the year award.

The full boys all-conference team is listed below with Scotland boys being listed in bold:

Liam Myles-Union Pines

Matthew Akins-Pinecrest

Caiden McDermott-Union Pines

Josh Smith-Scotland

Jimmy Araujo-Pinecrest

Dylan Nunez-Richmond

Elijah Savala-Pinecrest

Wanye Claiborne-Hoke County

Joseph Lloyd-Union Pines

Ethan Finn-Pinecrest

Mitchell Rowland-Pinecrest

Jose Salinas-Union Pines

Evan Thompson-Union Pines

Arthur Jones-Hoke County

Jacob De La Torre-Union Pines

Joseph Gaynor-Hoke County

Finnius McCafferty-Union Pines

Isaiah Johnson-Hoke County

Tripp Sullivan-Union Pines

Eli Harrelson-Hoke County

Dominic Blue-Union Pines

Timothy Holton-Hoke County

Brock Sullivan-Union Pines

Rollins Rodriguez-Pinecrest

Kmauri Morgan-Richmond

Dantrell Williams-Union Pines

Tafari Parker-Hoke County

Max Latyshenko-Union Pines

Congratulations to Ward, Moore, Williams, White and Smith on their incredible accomplishments!