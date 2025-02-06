LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference released their 2024-25 season awards, standings, team champions and all-conference teams for the girls and boys wrestling seasons on Thursday afternoon. Four Scotland girls (Shayleigh Ward, Carmin Moore, Latia Williams and Shyanne White) were represented on the all-conference team while one Scotland boy (Josh Smith) made the all-conference squad.
On the girls side of things, the Scots finished in fourth of the conference standings with the order being Hoke County, Union Pines, Pinecrest, Scotland and Southern Lee. Hoke County took home both the conference championship and tournament championship. Brandon Locklear of Hoke County was named the coach of the year with LilyAnn Blair of Union Pines taking home the wrestler of the year award.
The full girls all-conference team is listed below with Scotland girls being listed in bold:
Azya Monroe-Hoke County
Isla Riggsbee-Union Pines
Sara Warren-Hoke County
Addison Donathan-Union Pines
Gabriella Bumgardner-Union Pines
Harley Hardin-Hoke County
Jianna Gomez-Hoke County
Juliana Garcia-Union Pines
LilyAnn Blair-Union Pines
Miracle Lester-Hoke County
Kierra Rush-Hoke County
Shayleigh Ward-Scotland
Jada Lebron-Hoke County
MacKenzie Shaver-Union Pines
Carmin Moore-Scotland
Zada English-Hoke County
Latia Williams-Scotland
Abigail Pursley-Union Pines
Noelia Hipolito-Hoke County
Neveah Williamson-Southern Lee
Leila Flechsenhaar-Union Pines
Shyanne White-Scotland
Jayda Locklear-Hoke County
Boys awards: the Scots finished in fifth of the conference standings with the order being Union Pines, Hoke County, Pinecrest, Richmond, Scotland, Southern Lee and Lee County. Union Pines took home both the conference championship and tournament championship. Brandon Locklear of Hoke County was named the coach of the year with Brock Sullivan of Union Pines taking home the wrestler of the year award.
The full boys all-conference team is listed below with Scotland boys being listed in bold:
Liam Myles-Union Pines
Matthew Akins-Pinecrest
Caiden McDermott-Union Pines
Josh Smith-Scotland
Jimmy Araujo-Pinecrest
Dylan Nunez-Richmond
Elijah Savala-Pinecrest
Wanye Claiborne-Hoke County
Joseph Lloyd-Union Pines
Ethan Finn-Pinecrest
Mitchell Rowland-Pinecrest
Jose Salinas-Union Pines
Evan Thompson-Union Pines
Arthur Jones-Hoke County
Jacob De La Torre-Union Pines
Joseph Gaynor-Hoke County
Finnius McCafferty-Union Pines
Isaiah Johnson-Hoke County
Tripp Sullivan-Union Pines
Eli Harrelson-Hoke County
Dominic Blue-Union Pines
Timothy Holton-Hoke County
Brock Sullivan-Union Pines
Rollins Rodriguez-Pinecrest
Kmauri Morgan-Richmond
Dantrell Williams-Union Pines
Tafari Parker-Hoke County
Max Latyshenko-Union Pines
Congratulations to Ward, Moore, Williams, White and Smith on their incredible accomplishments!