LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team picked up an 85-76 conference victory over Columbia College on Wednesday night at Harris Court. The Knights end their four-game losing streak and improve to 10-14 (6-11 against AAC opponents) on the season with the victory while the Koalas fall to 16-8 (9-8 against conference opponents) with the loss.

St. Andrews won the first quarter handily 23-11 as well as the second period 22-18. Columbia outscored the Knights 21-19 during the third frame and 26-21 over the final 10 minutes of action. The Knights led by as many as 23 during the contest and never trailed.

Londaisha Smith paced St. Andrews in scoring with 19 points on an 8-11 shooting night from the floor and also had five rebounds, one assist and two steals in the victory. Jada Richardson led the team in rebounds with 10 while Angelina Jordan dished out a team high eight assists. The Knights had five players score at least 10 points: Smith, Jordan (16), Jamicia Davis (12), Katie Moore (11) and AJ Price (10).

St. Andrews won most key statistical battles. Those areas include field goal percentage (58.9%-39.7%), three-point percentage (50%-42.1%), rebounds (35-18), assists (24-12), second chance points (6-4) and points in the paint (34-30).

The Knights will remain at home for a Saturday afternoon tilt with Truett McConnell. St. Andrews defeated the Bears 55-53 back on Jan. 15. Tipoff from Harris Court is scheduled for noon.

Men’s basketball drops fifth straight

The Knights were defeated by the visiting Koalas in a 72-68 final from Harris Court on Wednesday night. St. Andrews falls to 3-15 (2-14 against AAC teams) on the season with the defeat while Columbia improves to 13-11 (6-10 in conference games) with their second straight win.

The game was a tale of two halves with each side dominating 20 minutes. The Koalas outscored St. Andrews 52-33 during the first half before the Knights responded by winning the second half 35-20. Columbia led by as many as 20 while the Knights’ largest lead was one point.

Caleb Brown led St. Andrews in scoring with 17 points on a 6-12 shooting effort from the floor and also had one rebound, two assists and a steal. Ma’Nas Drummond grabbed a team high nine rebounds and dished out a team high three assists. The Knights had three players score at least 11 points: Brown, Christopher Coleman (12) and Tristian Pretlow (11).

Despite the loss, St. Andrews won a few key statistical battles. Those include free throw percentage (76.5%-61.9%), rebounds (36-35), assists (14-9), turnovers committed (13-22), points off turnovers (23-19), second chance points (10-6) and bench points (47-28).

The Knights will remain at home for a Saturday afternoon tilt with Truett McConnell. St. Andrews lost to the Bears 86-75 back on Jan. 15. Tipoff from Harris Court is scheduled for 2 p.m.