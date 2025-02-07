Home News Church soup kitchen to serve hot meals on Saturday NewsTop Stories Church soup kitchen to serve hot meals on Saturday Staff report - February 7, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff report LAURINBURG — The Bethany Missionary Baptist Church Soup Kitchen will be open to those seeking a warm meal on Feb. 8 The church is located at 439 Stewartville Road in Laurinburg. Meals will be served from 10 a.m. to noon. View Comments Laurinburg overcast clouds enter location 13.2 ° C 14 ° 12.7 ° 89 % 1.5kmh 100 % Sat 17 ° Sun 20 ° Mon 16 ° Tue 4 ° Wed 4 °