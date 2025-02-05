LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Keyshaun McQueen signed his papers to play football at Division I Hampton University on Wednesday morning during a signing ceremony held for him at the Scotland High School media center. McQueen has been a member of the varsity Scots squad since his sophomore year.

McQueen totaled 142 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two blocked punts over the course of his three seasons with Scotland. McQueen was near the top of several important defensive statistics for the Scots during the 2024 season. Those areas include second on the team in tackles with 89, third in tackles for loss with 11 and tied for third in sacks with three. McQueen was named Scotland’s best linebacker for the 2024 season at the fall sports banquet on Tuesday night.

The Pirates are coming off of a 5-7 season in 2024 that includes a 2-6 mark against conference opponents. Hampton’s season opener in 2025 is set to be on the road on Aug. 30 against 2024 Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State, where NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to coach. Their home opener will be a week later on Sept. 6 against Elizabeth City State. Kickoff times for either contest have not been announced as of this writing.

Congratulations to McQueen and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

All of McQueen’s statistics are from MaxPreps.