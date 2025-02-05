Morrison has been on the Scotland varsity squad for two seasons and has also competed on the Scots basketball team during his time at Scotland.

LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Zion Morrison signed his papers to play collegiate football at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) on Wednesday afternoon during a signing ceremony at the Scotland High School media center. Morrison has been part of the Scotland varsity squad for two seasons, during his junior and senior years.

Morrison had a big role on the Scotland defense over his 21 (10 during the 2024 season) games played on the varsity team. Across two seasons Morrison compiled 100 tackles (93 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Morrison was second on the team in both tackles for loss (13) and in sacks (6) during the 2024 season while being named the team’s best defensive lineman during Tuesday night’s fall sports banquet.

The Braves went 6-5 (6-3 in conference games) during their 2024 campaign. They ended the year on a four-game winning streak and have posted winning records in back-to-back seasons (they went 7-3 in 2023). The team’s 2025 schedule has not been released on UNCP’s athletics website as of this writing.

The Scots went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their playoff victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

Congratulations to Morrison and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

All of Morrison’s statistics are from MaxPreps.