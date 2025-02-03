Satoru Arai (35) throws a pitch during Game 1 of the Knights’ Saturday doubleheader against Montreat at Clark Field. Arai was the team’s winning pitcher in Sunday’s series finale.

LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team has started off the 2025 season with a series win as they took two of three games from Montreat College over Saturday and Sunday at Clark Field in Laurinburg. The Knights now sit at 2-1 on the season while the Cavaliers stand at 2-4 with the weekend’s results.

The teams started a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with St. Andrews winning the first game 6-1 before dropping the second contest 8-1. Game 2 completed five innings on Saturday before being called due to darkness and was finished on Sunday afternoon prior to the third game. Stats for the first two games were unavailable at the time of this writing.

During the first game, the Knights fell behind in the first inning due to an RBI groundout from Jason Brulport, who scored Manny Moore to give the Cavaliers an early 1-0 advantage. That score would hold until the bottom of the eighth inning, where St. Andrews scored six runs to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 6-1 lead and an eventual win in Game 1.

Game 2 saw the Knights fall behind once again as the Cavaliers scored during the first inning and held a 2-0 lead entering the fourth inning, where Hunter Furches drove in two runs with a double to stretch their lead up to 4-0. Montreat held a 6-1 advantage when play was suspended after the fifth inning and would score two more runs when the contest resumed on Sunday.

St. Andrews took the season finale on Sunday afternoon by a score of 7-5. The game was scoreless for the first three innings before Justin Austin got the first run of the game across for the Cavaliers with a bases loaded walk in the top of the fourth. The Knights responded in the bottom of that inning with three runs of their own, which came on a three-RBI double from Alfredo Jimenez Jr.

Montreat answered back with three runs in the top of the fifth, which came on an RBI double from Jaider Morelos and a pair of sacrifice fly’s. They would add another run in their half of the sixth on a St. Andrews error.

Three Knights runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh would give St. Andrews all the offense needed to escape with a victory. Josh Zambito scored Cesar Morillo on an RBI single then scored on a Garrett Wolff RBI single and Montreat error. Isaiah Martin also had an RBI single in the sixth with Zambito scoring Morillo again on another RBI single in the seventh.

Tyler Barfield started the game for St. Andrews on the mound, allowing four earned runs and six hits while walking three batters against seven strikeouts. Satoru Arai would get the win while CJ Harrison got the three-inning save and only allowed one hit in the process.

Zambito had a productive day at the plate as the Knights’ designated hitter, going 3-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jimenez Jr. had three RBIs on a 1-4 effort along with a walk drawn.

The Knights will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon with a road matchup against Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch from Mooneyham Baseball Field is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Softball swept in Sunday doubleheader

The Knights opened their 2025 season at home on Sunday afternoon with a pair of games (both six innings) against Spartanburg Methodist. St. Andrews dropped the first game 9-1 and the second contest 8-0. The Knights fall to 0-2 on the season with the losses while the Pioneers improve to 2-0 with the wins.

In Game 1, Ava McPhillips scored Tess Ruschman on an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to give the Knights an early 1-0 advantage. Spartanburg Methodist immediately responded in the top of the second as Alex Stuckey scored on a wild pitch.

The Pioneers would score four runs in the top of the third and four more in their half of the sixth inning. Kyla Quiles pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Pioneers to pick up the win while Meghan Fritz took the loss for St. Andrews. McPhillips went 2-2 at the plate for the Knights.

St. Andrews was no hit by Bailey Kiser in Game 2. Kiser pitched all six innings of the game and had seven strikeouts against two walks. Valentina Jara took the loss for St. Andrews, pitching five innings and allowing seven hits, though only one of the five runs allowed was earned.

Jacie Ross started the scoring for the Pioneers with a three-RBI single in the top of the first with LeAnn Curry adding an RBI single as well. They would add another run in the second inning and three more in the sixth to win in a runaway.

St. Andrews will next be in action on Tuesday afternoon with a doubleheader at Division II Belmont Abbey College. The games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Basketball teams fall to Tennessee Wesleyan

The Lady Knights dropped a 65-48 decision to the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 9-14 (5-11 against conference opponents) on the season with their fourth consecutive loss while Tennessee Wesleyan improves to 12-9 (9-7 in conference games) with their third straight win.

Katie Moore led the Knights in scoring with 21 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting effort from the floor and also had five rebounds. Jamicia Davis led the team in both rebounds and assists with eight and four respectively.

The men’s team fell to the Bulldogs by a score of 125-78. St. Andrews falls to 3-15 (2-13 in AAC play) with their fourth straight loss while Tennessee Wesleyan improves to 8-11 (7-7 against AAC teams) with the victory.

Ma’Nas Drummond and Jaylin McDuffie shared the team lead in scoring with 14 points apiece. Mateu Escamilla had 13 points, three steals, two assists and a team high five rebounds.

Both teams will return home on Wednesday night for a matchup with Columbia. The women will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. while the men’s game will start at 7:45 p.m.

Men’s wrestling scores 10 points at Newberry Open

The Knights competed at the Newberry Open on Sunday. The team finished in 27th place out of 94 listed teams with 10 total points scored.

Unattached won the competition with 92.5 points scored, 8.5 points clear of second placed Southeastern. No further information about the Knights’ points or match wins was available on Track Wrestling as of this writing.

St. Andrews will be back in action on Thursday night with a road matchup against Montreat College. The competition will begin at 6 p.m.