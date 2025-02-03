The Knights had several standout performances from the competition, including multiple first place finishes.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Hunter Seat Team earned the title of Reserve Champion Team this past weekend at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center. The team had several standout performers from the competition, including a first-place finish by Anastasia Church in Intermediate Equitation Over Fences and first place wins by Tylar Zingerella and Katelyn Rufert in Limit Equitation on the Flat. Emma Conway also claimed a first-place victory in Novice Equitation.

Head Hunter Seat Coach Kelsi Peterson expressed pride in the team’s performance. She was incredibly pleased with the work they’ve put in and saw the results in a major way over the weekend.

“This weekend was a testament to the hard work and dedication of our riders,” Peterson said. “Each rider brought their best to the ring and their results reflect the effort they’ve put in both in and out of the saddle. I’m incredibly proud of how they represented St. Andrews and look forward to building on this momentum.”

Individual highlights from the competition are as follows:

Open Equitation Over Fences

· Savannah Hutto obtained second place.

Open Equitation on the Flat

· Hutto got fourth.

Intermediate Equitation Over Fences

· Church came in first place.

· Alana Pardue added a third-place finish.

Intermediate Equitation on the Flat

· Church and Pardue finished in third.

Limit Equitation Over Fences

· Gracie Edmundson and McKenna Downing got fourth.

Limit Equitation on the Flat

· Zingerella and Rufert had first place performances.

Novice Equitation

· Conway claimed first.

· Starr Benton came in second.

· Olivia Boyette got fourth.

Pre-Novice Equitation

· Jesslyn Kuhnel finished in sixth.

Introductory Equitation

· Savannah Pressley got second.