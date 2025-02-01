Over the last few weeks, we concluded that based on scientific observation and evidence from the cosmos, and evidence that there was a First Cause that caused the universe to begin to exist. From there we were able to make some general conclusions about the nature of this First Cause. Based upon the preliminary evidence we offered a summary stating “there exists an uncaused, personal Creator of the universe, who in relation to the universe is beginningless, changeless, immaterial, timeless, spaceless, and enormously powerful.” However, rather than answer our question about the existence of God, these attributes of the First Cause that we deduced from the evidence just seem to generate more questions. Questions such as; “If a Supreme Being possessed these attributes, why would He choose to create a universe? What could be His purpose? What could He have had in mind for planet Earth? Since the act of creation was an act of the First Cause’s will, then maybe we can get a better idea of the First Cause’s purpose for creating by our looking at how He created … exactly. What I mean is this: looking at how things are made can give us great insight into the One who made them.

Teleology is generally defined as “the study to understand something by looking at its results.” Or, we can say it is looking at “effects” to learn more about their “cause.” We naturally deduce these things all the time. If you look at an Andy Warhol painting, well, frankly, you see Andy Warhol. And that is exactly what I am suggesting here; that we take a closer look at the universe that the First Cause caused so that we might determine more about the nature of the First Cause that caused it. Simply, if you want to learn about Vincent Van Gogh, then you need to study Van Gogh’s Starry Night. If you want to introduce the Bible skeptic Michael to the First Cause, then you need to study what it was that He caused to come into being, namely the cosmos. In other words, it is possible that the teleological argument (also called the fine-tuning argument) can help us answer the question; is God dead?

In studying the universe one of the first things that is noticed is the apparent precision by which it operates. So much precision, in fact, that it boggles the mind. Even at a very young age, we begin to recognize the precision and design involved in the sun rising and setting each day. Or how Christmas is always cold, and the fourth of July is always hot … in Oklahoma, always. But the precision of the operation and design of the universe that is observed on a much smaller scale is really impressive. By that I mean it truly is “fine-tuned.”

We have all heard of the Big Bang. It is a theory originally put forward by astronomers to explain how the universe began. Most of these astronomers were atheists and little did they know that scientific advances would someday largely prove that the universe actually did begin from a tiny singular point. Christian scientists agree, that there was a Big Bang, and add there was a First Cause, uncaused, that caused it. Scientific discovery over the last 30 years has produced an enormous amount of data, and much of that data indicates that the universe in which we live is highly fine-tuned. The fine-tuning characteristics of the universe all begin with what is known as the four primary force constants: the strong nuclear force constant, the weak nuclear force constant, the gravitational force constant, and the electromagnetic force constant.

The first force constant, the strong nuclear force constant governs how tightly the protons and the neutrons inside each atom hold on to each other. If the strong nuclear force is too weak, protons and neutrons will not “stick together.” If that were the case the only element in the entire universe would be hydrogen. Nothing else could be formed; not even oxygen, much less human beings. If the strong nuclear force were even slightly stronger than it is then the protons and neutrons would have too much attraction and there would be no hydrogen. That may sound complicated but this is the important part; just as there can be no life with too much hydrogen, there can be no life with no hydrogen either. It is a delicate balance. In fact, it is a fine-tuned balance. If the strong nuclear force constant were only 2% weaker, or 0.3% stronger, life would be impossible. This is an excellent example of what is meant, in part, when scientists and Christian apologists talk of the fine-tuning of the universe. Just as each brushstroke of The Mona Lisa shows the intent of Leonardo da Vinci, the strong nuclear force constant is a reflection of the intentionality of the First Cause in the design of the cosmos. Random chaos cannot bring about this type of fine-tuning and order. Rather, it seems to be a consequence of the creative will of the First Cause. And this is but one of many fine-tuning aspects observed in the universe.

Join us again next week as we continue to look at cosmic fine-tuning to uncover Teleology’s True Tale because inevitably all humans ponder a big question: Is God dead?

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Ty B. Kerley, DMin., is an ordained minister who teaches Christian apologetics, and relief preaches in Southern Oklahoma. Dr. Kerley and his wife Vicki are members of the Waurika church of Christ and live in Ardmore, Okla. You can contact him at dr.kerley@isGoddead.com.