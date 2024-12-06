LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Addison Johnson has earned a spot on the 3A All-State first team for volleyball. The news was confirmed in a text from Scotland Assistant Coach April Johnson on Friday morning.

The 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A teams and awards were decided upon by members of the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association. The 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A each had a first and second team roster as well as a coach of the year and player of the year.

Johnson enjoyed an incredible senior season with the Scots, passing 1,000 career kills with Scotland and was the team’s leader in numerous statistics. Those include kills with 517, receptions with 358, digs with 246, serving aces with 81 and blocks with 166. She was also third on the team in assists with 60 behind only fellow senior Reagan Malpass and sophomore Jordyn Walker.

Johnson previously earned a spot on the All-Region team along with Malpass back in early November as well as a spot on the SAC All-Conference team back in the middle of October. Malpass and sophomore Molly Gallagher both were named to the All-Conference team along with Johnson.

Scotland enjoyed a terrific 2024 season as a team, going 21-7 overall (8-4 against conference opponents) while winning two state playoff games before narrowly falling to No. 2 seeded West Carteret in the third round. It was the first time the Scots had won a state playoff game since the 2021 season.

Congratulations to Addison and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

All statistics are from MaxPreps.