LAURINBURG — Honking horns, shrieking sirens, and curious kids were all part of the atmosphere at the Laurinburg Junior Service League’s Third Annual Touch a Truck event at the Morgan Complex on Saturday.

The free event featured a variety of large trucks, farm and heavy equipment that children were encouraged to climb in and explore. Kids clambered up the steps to the 12-foot-tall green combine that Z.V. Pate’s brought. They also delighted in honking the horns of the city garbage truck and the propane trucks brought by Nichol’s Propane and Gibson Gas and Oil. There were also backhoes, antique tractors, a school bus, tow trucks, and plenty of emergency vehicles like fire engines and ambulances, and much more to check out.

While making the rounds, children were supplied with a bingo card they could get stamped while visiting the different equipment. When every space was stamped, the card could be redeemed for a sticker and the chance to win a toy vehicle.

Adding to the fun, Rocky the Recycling Raccoon was on hand for pictures and hugs, while a large inflatable slide beckoned from the far side of the field. Free face painting was offered, too.

Food vendors were also available and selling ice cream and slushies which were very popular due to the very warm and breezy day. Nachos, hot dogs and lots of other snacks and drinks were also for sale.

Megan Fulton, president of the Junior Service League, said the group sponsors the event, “… to provide kids and their families with a fun learning experience. Kids may see these vehicles out in the community, but very few have the chance to see them close up and explore them. Also, with the emergency vehicles here, kids can get to know the first responders in a low stakes environment.”

“This is a free event, and we could not do it without all these volunteers. Everybody out here is donating their time and equipment. We do take donations, but any money we raise goes right back to the community in the form of things like the scholarships we provide to local high school students,” she added.