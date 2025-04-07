HOPE MILLS —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed at the Bear Invitational in Hope Mills (hosted by Gray’s Creek High School) on Saturday. No team scores were available on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing.

For the Scots, three results from the meet were available as of this writing: Matthew Carter’s 400-meter dash, Anthony Pate in the 300-meter hurdles and the boys 4×200 meter relay. The full results from the entire meet for all teams can be found here: Bear Invitational 2025 – Complete.

Carter completed his 400-meter dash in 54.56 seconds to finish in seventh place; Savon Page of Cape Fear won the event with a time of 51.24. Pate meanwhile finished his 300-meter hurdles competition in 42.38 seconds to come in third; Brandon Patton of Cape Fear was the event’s victor with a time of 40.18.

Scotland’s 4×200 meter relay team completed the race in 1:36.39 to finish in fourth place out of six teams listed. South View took the gold with a time of 1:30.17.

The Scots will return to action on Thursday afternoon with a conference meet that will be hosted by Lee County. The competition will begin at 4 p.m.