WAGRAM — Commissioners here voted Thursday to authorize a controlled burn to clear out obstructions from ditches along Bundy Street.

“The ditches were cleaned out but over time, there has been a lot of debris of paper and other stuff that’s just been blowing over to the ditches so it’s been filling up,” Commissioner Kendrick Thomas said. “What it’s doing, it’s causing an obstruction when there’s a heavy rain or whatnot.”

Thomas said that the burn would be done in such a way as to not spread outside of the ditch pannel.

“It’s going to be a controlled burn,” Thomas said.

The Wagram Board of Commissioners also on Thursday heard the business plan of a chef seeking to open an intimate tavern on Main Street.

Benitho Cantoran presented the South 79 Tavern, a 15-seat eatery, that would serve southern cuisine by day during the week and turn into a bar on the weekends. He currently runs a food trailer that serves ostrich tacos but wants a brick-and-mortar staple within the town.

“I don’t see a lot of action going on with restaurants … What I want to propose is a community tavern, a place where we can have some music, go out to relax, have some dinner and just meet with everyone,” Cantoran said.

Cantoran, who said he has lived in Wagram for 20 years, is in the early stages of the project and is still seeking to purchase or lease the vacant A-frame building on Main Street. Mayor Barbara Pierce said that the building once served as a canoe shop.

“I don’t know much about Wagram. I focus a lot on work … Now I want community. I feel like I missed out,” he said

Cantoran said he hopes to display his culinary experience at the tavern.

“I will be serving southern comfort food for example like shrimp and grits. I want to do a lot of like po’ boys. I want to do friend green tomatoes, pimento cheese; something that encompasses southern cousine … with a little twist,” Cantoran said. “I’ve been working as a chef for 12 years so I want my culinary experience to shine through but I also want it to be homestyle.”

Cantoran said he plans on creating 10 jobs. He also said he would like to partner with suppliers to highlight other businesses.

“Essentially, my vision is a warm welcoming spot where southern traditions meet,” Cantoran said.

Town Attorney Timothy Snead said that he predicts Cantoran will have to clear a lot of red tape to get the business open.

“I wish you luck,” Commissioner Robert McDougald said.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Voted to permit the town to informally procure bids for the resurfacing of Gorham Circle and McDonald Circle.

— Discussesd recommendations in reference to citizen complaints about Main Street owner who are not adhering to the town’s ordiances.

— Chose Clinton Inn as the venue for the town’s Christmas Dinner.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexchange.com.