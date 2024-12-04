BENNETSVILLE, S.C. —The Scotland CoEd varsity wrestling team headed south of the border to compete in a tri meet with Marlboro County and Chesterfield High School on Tuesday night. No results have been published on Trackwrestling from the outing as of now. This page will be updated with results if they become available.

This was the seventh competition of the season for the program. The others were a quad match on Nov. 13 held at Piedmont High School, the Viking Invitational on Nov. 15 (for the girls)/16 (for the guys), a home tri meet on Nov. 19, another home event on Nov. 23 and most recently the Lumberton Round Robin on Nov. 27.

On the boys side, they picked up a 63-12 victory over Sun Valley but fell to Piedmont 65-17 during the season’s first competition. The Viking Invitational had Scotland finish in 13th out of 16 scoring teams with 46 points before they beat Fairmont 47-23 but lost to Montgomery Central 53-27 during their next competition. Their home event on the 23rd saw them pick up wins over Saint Pauls (63-15), Purnell Swett (64-11) and South Brunswick (84-0) but lose to Uwharrie Charter Academy (76-6) and Western Harnett High School (57-24). Most recently they finished in third out of four teams with 130.5 points in the Lumberton Round Robin last week.

For the girls, their first competition of the season was the Viking Invitational on Nov. 15, where they finished in seventh out of eight teams with 46.5 points. During the home tri meet on Nov. 19, they defeated both Fairmont (36-12) and Montgomery Central (36-18). The ensuing meet on the 23rd saw them beat Purnell Swett (30-12) and Western Harnett (30-24) but fall to Pinecrest (31-30) and South Brunswick (29-15). Most recently, they came in second place out of four competing teams during the Lumberton Round Robin with 55 total team points scored.

The next outing for the team will be next Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Scotland High School against conference rivals Southern Lee and Union Pines. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.