SPARTANBURG, S.C. —The St. Andrews Knights softball team lost both games of a doubleheader at Grant Softball Field against Spartanburg Methodist College on Thursday afternoon, dropping the first game 8-0 and the second contest 4-1. St. Andrews falls to 3-27 on the season with the two losses (14 straight overall) while the Pioneers improve to 20-13 with the two wins (five straight overall).

In the first game (six innings), Spartanburg Methodist got their first run in the bottom of the second, three in the third, three in the fourth and one in the sixth. The Pioneers had eight hits in the game while the Knights had none; St. Andrews committed one error to none for Spartanburg Methodist. Jaylin Joss drew a walk.

In the second contest, St. Andrews would take the lead by scoring in the top of the first inning. The Pioneers responded with two in the bottom of the second, one in the third and one in the fifth. Spartanburg Methodist outhit St. Andrews 7-3 while both teams committed one error.

Joss went 1-3 from the plate and had the team’s lone RBI. Meghan Fritz also went 1-3 with a run scored while Brianna Sloan got the team’s other hit.

Kassidy Smith pitched 5.1 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) and walking two batters with one strikeout. Valentina Jara pitched the remaining 0.2 innings.

St. Andrews will be back at home on Sunday afternoon for a doubleheader against Union Commonwealth. The games will start at noon and 2 p.m.