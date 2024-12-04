LAURINBURG —Winter sports regular registration at Scotland County Parks and Recreation isn’t open much longer. After opening regular registration on Monday, Nov. 4 and remaining open ever since, this Friday, Dec. 6 is the last day to register at the $15 price tag.

Indoor soccer registration has age groups of 9U (7-9) and 12U (10-12) as well as 15U (13-15). Basketball is open to ages 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U boys league with a 12U and 8U girls league also available. All games and practices will be held at the Wagram Recreation Center.

Registration can be done online or in person at any of the community centers (IEJ, Laurel Hill, Wagram and Scotland Place). Give the website a visit: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation or call 910-277-2585 if interested or have any further questions.