PUBLIC HEALTH MATTERS

When you think of different holidays or days of “observance,” the first ones that come to mind will be the major ones like Valentine’s Day or Easter. After checking those off your mental list, you may start thinking of other occasions, like Earth Day. Then there comes days like National Donut day which may not even be a blip on your radar. But, did you know that there’s an entire month dedicated to Women’s Eye Health and Safety? Well, it’s true. Women’s eyes have their very own shout out during the month of April. Now, this doesn’t mean men aren’t dealing with their own eye issues, we’re all in this together. However, women tend to be more prone to conditions like cataracts, age related macular degeneration, dry eye disease, and autoimmune disorders. There isn’t a concrete answer on why women are more likely to have these issues but, it could be linked to women’s longer life expectancy (University of Utah, 2021).

Sometimes, it’s the little things we do every day that impact the health of our eyes without us even realizing it. Something we do without even thinking about it is wearing sunglasses; they protect our eyes from those ultraviolet (UV) rays that can damage our eyes and increase risk of eye conditions. Other small habits can also make a big impact. You know, like eating your vegetables. (How many times have you heard that?) Some habits can be harder to break than others when it comes to food, but seriously! Think carrots, leafy greens, and not a vegetable, but fish. What is special about the vegetables are the vitamins inside that will help protect your eyesight. Here is another tip specifically for the ladies: not cleaning your makeup brushes properly can lead to eye infections and irritation. Next time you are about to do your makeup, think about how long it’s been since you’ve washed your brushes or changed your mascara! (no judgment! Just safety).

Other activities can impact your eyes as well, including screen time. Sometimes screen time is unavoidable, especially if you work an office job. So, what do you do? The biggest tip is to try and take a break; the general rule of thumb is 20:20:20, every 20 minutes take 20 seconds to look at something that is at least 20 feet away. Another tip is to adjust your screen or lighting. The brightness, contrast, font size and color on your computer can make a world of difference. If the space you are working with is not well lit can also impact how much strain you have on your eyes.

So, as we recognize Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month in April, it’s a great reminder to take small steps every day to protect your vision — whether it’s wearing sunglasses, adjusting screen settings, or adding more nutritious foods to your diet. After all, every little bit of attention helps ensure that our eyes stay healthy, no matter what month it is!

If you have any questions about eye health make sure you are visiting your eye doctor at least annually for a check-up or, contact Scotland County Health Department.

Samantha Falango, MSW, is the Health educator at the Scotland County Health Department. Falango can be reached at 910-277-2440, Ext. 4492