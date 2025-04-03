LAURINBURGA — St. Andrews University will offer a new minor in Esports, beginning in the Fall 2025 semester.

This innovative program is designed to prepare students for the rapidly growing esports industry, which has become a global phenomenon with career opportunities spanning event management, marketing, coaching, broadcasting, game design and more.

The Esports minor will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the industry, combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience. Courses will cover topics such as esports management, digital storytelling, marketing, and governance and ethics in competitive gaming. Students will also have access to state-of-the-art facilities and opportunities to participate in competitive gaming events.

“Esports is not just a game; it’s a thriving industry that offers incredible opportunities for our students,” said Stephanie McDavid, Academic dean at St. Andrews University. “By introducing this minor, we are equipping our students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. This program reflects our commitment to academic excellence and preparing students for the careers of tomorrow.”

The addition of the Esports minor aligns with St. Andrews University’s mission to provide interdisciplinary study and foster innovation. With a student-centered approach, the program will encourage collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to make an impact in the esports industry.

Students interested in the Esports minor can learn more by visiting St. Andrews University’s Academic Programs or contacting the Admissions Office at admissions@sa.edu.