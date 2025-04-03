CHARLOTTE — Acclaimed Gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer captivated thousands of basketball fans with their rendition of the national anthem before the Charlotte Hornets game against the Utah Jazz at the Spectrum Center on March 31.

As the Hornets prepared to take on the Jazz, the Spencers set the tone for the evening with their performance. Their harmonies resonated throughout the arena, drawing cheers from the crowd and setting the stage for an electrifying game.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to perform the national anthem at such an exciting event,” David Spencer said. “It’s always a privilege to use our voices to unite and inspire people, especially in a setting that brings communities together through sports.”

The Spencers, known for their uplifting and soulful music, have built a strong following with their dynamic performances and inspirational message. Their rendition of the anthem on Monday night added another memorable moment to their growing musical legacy.