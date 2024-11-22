Members of Dixon’s family as well as Scotland representatives including Principal Laura Bailey (top left), Assistant Coach Neil Smith (next to Bailey), Head Coach Adam Romaine (next to Smith) and Athletic Director Patrick Williams (next to Romaine) attended the ceremony.

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots held a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon for senior Madison Dixon, who has signed to play softball at Wingate University following her graduation at the end of the 2024-25 school year. The ceremony took place in the Scotland High School auditorium.

Dixon was one of four girls on last year’s team that was named to the 3A All-State team and one of six girls that were named to the 3A All-District squad. Dixon was at the top of many batting statistics for Scotland a season ago, including third on the team in batting average (.429) and hits (24), as well as second on the team in on base percentage at .529. She was also the team leader in fielding percentage with a perfect 1.000.

For her three-year Scotland career thus far, she has accumulated a batting average of .341 with 52 RBIs, 59 runs scored and three homeruns. She has also put together some impressive OBP, SLG and OPS numbers over her three years with lines of .464, .458 and .923 in those three statistics respectively.

Dixon has been around multiple other Scotland athletics programs during her time with the Scots. She has also been part of the women’s basketball team for the past two years as well as having played varsity volleyball during her sophomore and junior years. Dixon additionally qualified for regionals on the women’s golf team this fall after deciding to try the sport during her senior year.

Dixon and the rest of the Lady Scots softball team will begin their new season on Feb. 26 in Dunn against the Midway Raiders. Congratulations to Madison and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!