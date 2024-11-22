LAURINBURG — Residents in and around the Sherbrooke community in Laurinburg spoke out this week in opposition to the development of multi-family housing along Dundee Drive.

Concerns were raised during a quasi-judicial hearing held before the council to hear evidence that supports or opposes permitting Bryant’s Properties, LLC to build six duplexes, or 12 dwellings, on a parcel of land on Dundee Drive.

“The zoning on this parcel is R-6 Multifamily,” said Mac McInnis, the City’s planner and zoning officer. “(The) development is a permitted use by right but when there are more than seven units then it has to go to council for a special use permit.”

Per the city’s request, Marco Bryant, who owns Bryant Properties with his wife, said that he hired a civil engineer as well as a structural engineer. They decided on the six units to “maximize the space as much as we can.”

McInnis said that Bryant has met all zoning requirements as far as setbacks go.

The matter was heard by the city’s planning board in October. Three members voted to recommend approval and three voted to recommend the council’s denial the request, McInnis said. Still, the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve issuing the special-use permit.

Councilman Andrew Williamson Jr., who is also a resident of the community, was reluctant to approve the special use.

“We’re like five judges up here. We have to come with an open mind. The we are allowed to consider probably is not opinion evidence … I feel a little conflicted I would say,” Williamson said.

“Because housing is such a pertinent thin for us right now, it’s going to be uncomfortable when we’re making decisions where there’s always going to be one on the side of we absolutely need to have it and a few on the side of we absolutely can’t and Drew is an example of that. We have to make decisions that have the integrity of the community but also for the need that we have for the city and that is not always easy,” said councilmember Barbara C. Rogers.

Byrant said that the housing is aimed at recruiting hospital staff. The property is located about a half mile from the Scotland Memorial Hospital.

He said the main purpose is “to work hand-in-hand with the hospital to bring physicians, nurses, professionals to the area. Not the general public, not customers. Maybe somebody the hospital has been trying to recruit.”

Scotland Health Care would get first dibs at providing occupants for the units. If they do not provide candidates, then Bryant would vet other candidates based on credit checks, income, ect.

“We’re more than capable of vetting people’s credit history, employment background but we’re more focused on the hospital. That’s what we’re doing,” Bryant said.

Bryant said he had the support of Scotland Health Care as proven in a letter signed by the hospital’s CEO in favor of the development.

“We might be bringing somebody that can save your life for the hospital … We’re trying to bring in residents that are beneficial to the community. The more the better,”,” Bryant said.

The units will be completed in phases.

“With the economy the way it is, it’s going to be one at a time,” Bryant said.

Four neighboring residents, including Ketan Matel, spoke in opposition to the development citing a series of concerns including the number of units causing increased traffic which they believe would be a hazard to the current community.

“He’s trying to cramp in as much as he can just to get the extra money out of it which I don’t think is right,” Matel said. “We have a lot of elderly that live in that neighborhood and we just don’t need the extra traffic and it’s just not the right fit to have apartments over there.”

Matel also said that the proposed site does not match the neighborhood’s “decor,” and the addition of rental properties would drive down the value of homes nearby.

“If you look at the way it looks, it’s going to bring it down … Look at the plans. You can tell. To me it looks ghetto … I’m being honest,” Matel said.

Bryant said that he’s investing $325,000 into each duplex. He also pointed out that the units are being built along a public road.

“If somebody comes into the community and buys a house and they decide to remodel the house right next door, you really can’t tell them what to do as far has vinyl siding, the roof, the shingles … It’s not a gated community,” Bryant said. “It’s not a private HOA (Home Owner’s Association) where we’re building at. We’re building separate from Sherbrooke that’s why our interest is going to be on Dundee.”

Ted Currie, who said he was one of the original occupants of Sheerbrooke in 1985, was the sole resident to speak in favor of the development. Currie said he was concerned about the growing number of rental units but “Somebody is going to do something with that land whether he builds those units or whether he puts a mobile home village out there or what.”

“I don’t think we should deny somebody the right to use his own property,” Currie said. “Based on that plat and what he said I think they’re (going to) be nice units … I do have some concerns long-term but long-term I won’t be here so it won’t be my problem.”

Councilmembers Williamson and Mary Jo Adams asked if after hearing the concerns from the residents about traffic would Bryant be willing to reduce the number of units.

“Have you considered reducing it even by one? Would you do that,” Adams asked. “I guess I was kind’ve looking for a compromise since you’ve had some opposition from the community.”

“I would see if we bought land in a private community or gated community then maybe we would consider it but anybody could’ve bought this property … This is what we want to do,” Bryant said.

In other zoning business, an oversight led to the Laurinburg City Council voting to rezone a 2.45 acre tract of land from the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation’s incubator park. The vote was unanimous to rezone the tract from an R-20 Mobile Home Park to an Industrial, to match the rest of the zoning in the park.

The park in its entirety is zoned for industrial use except for this tract, said Mayor Willis.

“We thought it had been done when we did the entire tract and we missed it,” said Mark Ward president of Scotland County Economic Development Corporation.

“We have received some funding from Golden Leaf and we cannot proceed with site work or construction of a building until the entire tract is zoned industrial so we seek and support the request for the rezoning done,” he added.

This summer, the Golden Leaf board of directors cleared an award of $1.35 million to the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation as part of $9,614,500 in funding for seven projects through the Shell Building Pilot Program.

The money was granted to the Scotland County EDC to construct a 30,000 square-foot shell building located at the SCEDC Incubator Park behind FCC on 401, which is within the Laurinburg city limits, said Mark Ward, director of the Scotland County EDC. The County expects that the construction of a shell building could attract a business that would invest $1,500,000 in private capital and the creation of 25 jobs with the average salary of $45,116.

On the consent agenda, the council:

—Set a public hearing for Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. for a request to rezone Parcel # 010245 01064 on Harry Malloy Road from Residential-20MH to Industrial.

— Amended the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget Appropriations Ordinance (Ordinance No. O-2024-21) to transfer funds from the Annual Vehicles and Equipment Capital Projects Fund to the General Fund to pay for planned operating capital projects.

— Approved the use of the Art Garden by Tis The Season for a Live Nativity event on Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

— Approved the use of the Art Garden by Merge Worship Co. for a Community Worship Night for the Christmas Season on Dec. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m.

— Approved the use of the Laurinburg Dog Park by the Scotland County Humane Society for the Christmas Lights Event on Dec. 14, from noon until 4 p.m