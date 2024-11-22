HAMLET — Richmond Community College is one of 10 NC community colleges that have been selected to work with Blue Ridge Community College in its ongoing recovery from Hurricane Helene.

RichmondCC has donation boxes set up at the Hamlet and Scotland County Campus, as well as the Robinette Building in Rockingham.

“They have provided us with a list of items that they have identified as needed by their students. The items we collect will be provided directly to the Blue Ridge campus, so our donations will be providing relief to students just like ours,” said RichmondCC President Brent Barbee.

Blue Ridge Community College is located in the mountains of western North Carolina and serves Henderson and Transylvania counties. It was closed for two weeks due to the widespread and devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. It reopened on Oct. 14.

“The effects of the hurricane on the people of our community cannot be overstated, and our top priority throughout this process has been the safety and well-being of our students, employees and community,” said Blue Ridge President Dr. Laura B. Leatherwood.

Items requested for Blue Ridge include: laundry detergent; cleaning products, Clorox wipes, spray cleaner; trash bags; disposable cleaning rags; brooms; mops; dishwasher detergent; dishwashing liquid, lotion; nonalcoholic mouthwash; new coats; personal hygiene items; feminine hygiene products; new blankets; new socks; new underclothing; new thermal underwear; band aids; first aid cream; flashlights and batteries; garbage bags; hot hands; children’s toys (for holidays ahead); school supplies-spiral notebooks, pens, folders; sponges; and individually wrapped snacks

Donations will be accepted through the middle of December, before RichmondCC closes for the holidays on Dec. 20. Financial donations can also be made to: https://www.blueridge.edu/about-blue-ridge/educational-foundation/giving/give-online/

For more information, contact RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700 or visit any location to drop off items.