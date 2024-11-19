FAYETTEVILLE —The No. 24 seeded Fighting Scots football team was able to advance to the second round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs with a 28-14 victory over conference rival Union Pines last week in Cameron. No. 8 seeded Terry Sanford ensured that the Scots would see another familiar opponent in the next round of the tournament with a 49-14 rout of No. 25 seed South Central on Friday night, setting up a rematch from Scotland’s home opener and second game of the season back on Aug. 31. Here is everything you need to know and a preview with history and numbers ahead of the showdown between the Scots and Bulldogs:

The last time these two teams met: As mentioned, Scotland faced Terry Sanford at the beginning of the season in their home opener at Pate Stadium, though the rematch is set to be on Terry Sanford’s home field. That contest wound up being a shootout with the Scots narrowly hanging on for the 42-41 victory. Dajuan Gibson was the star of the Scots’ offense that day with 145 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Samier Pate also was stellar, turning 15 carries into 73 yards on the ground along with two rushing touchdowns while quarterback Ji’San McPhatter had three total touchdowns himself. Scotland’s defense had six tackles for loss while Nasiah Mclean had an interception, though the Scots struggled otherwise to stop quarterback Jacob Moore, who had 202 passing yards, 159 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The difference in the game was a failed two-point attempt with 5:41 left that would’ve given Terry Sanford the lead. The full game recap from that contest can be found here: Fighting Scots bounce back in delayed home opener | Laurinburg Exchange.

The Bulldogs this season: Outside of that loss to Scotland, it has been a terrific season for Terry Sanford (9-2), who haven’t lost since Sept. 6 against Cape Fear. They are riding an eight-game winning streak coming into this matchup and have an absurd +224-point differential. Their offense is led by a three headed monster of Moore, running back Isaiah Washington and receiver Christian Carter. Moore has accounted for 32 total touchdowns (18 passing and 14 rushing) while sharing the team lead with Washington in rushing yards per game (73.7). Washington has accounted for 11 total touchdowns this year while Carter leads the team in receiving at 52.9 yards per game with five touchdowns. Their defense is not short on playmakers either. Justice Clifton leads the team in sacks with 10 while also adding two forced fumbles and 21 quarterback hurries. Benny Whiteaker is a ball hawk on the back end with five interceptions and also averages 7.5 tackles per contest. Asa Robinson leads the team in tackles per game with 8.5.

Scotland’s recent history with Terry Sanford: The Scots have won the last two meetings with the Bulldogs, beating them this season in Laurinburg and also in 2023 on their home field by a score of 34-29. However, it was Terry Sanford who was victorious by a score of 58-55 in the last postseason game between the programs back in 2022, which was also in the second round of the tournament and was also held in Fayetteville.

What’s at stake in this go around: The winner of Friday night’s showdown will advance to the third round of the 3A state playoffs (which will be held on Nov. 29), where they will meet the victor of the matchup between No. 1 Havelock and No. 16 Western Alamance while the loser will see their 2024 season come to an end. Scotland as the No. 24 seed in the east would have to again head on the road to face either Havelock or Western Alamance while Terry Sanford as the No. 8 seed would get to host Western Alamance but have to travel to face Havelock. Kickoff from Fayetteville on Friday night is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.