LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) has resumed their Artist of the Month series featuring husband and wife duo Jonathan and Jennifer McRae for November.

Jonathan’s art form is drone photography. His photos focus mostly on coastal shots featuring piers and bridges, often with the setting or rising sun as a backdrop. His work graced the cover of Our State magazine in August 2022.

Jennifer does mixed media paintings that incorporate pages of sheet music from vintage hymnals. She paints sea life like sand dollars and starfish over and around the pages. She also makes painted earrings from a variety of materials. Jennifer was a craft finalist in Our State magazine’s Made in NC Awards.

The McRaes both work for Scotland County Schools. Jonathan is the director of Career and Technical Education, and Jennifer is a visual arts teacher. Jennifer is also the founder of McRae Designs where she sells her paintings, jewelry and other products.

The displays are available for viewing until the end of November at the Arts Council, at 131 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. They are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will also be open Nov. 24, during Christmas on Main.