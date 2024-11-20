The Scots will now have a few days off before getting back at it on Saturday morning with Pinecrest coming to town. Competitions will start at 8:00 a.m.

This was Scotland’s third competition of the season, having also headed to Piedmont for a quad match and to the Viking Invitational last week.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland CoEd Wrestling program had their first home competition of the season on Tuesday night in a tri meet against Fairmont High School and Montgomery Central High School. The boys defeated Fairmont by a score of 47-23 but lost to Montgomery 53-27 while the girls defeated Fairmont 36-12 and Montgomery in a 36-18 final.

In the boys’ victory over Fairmont, they picked up points in eight of the matchups, six from fall, one from forfeit and one from technical fall. The six fall wins came from Zayrn McNeill (126), Brayden Richardson (132), Blaze Marshall (144), Travis Ham (175), David Pruitte (285) and Tripp Sikes (106). The forfeit win came from Amari Singletary (215) while the technical fall 18-2 victory came courtesy of Donerio Graham (138).

As for the boys’ matchup with Montgomery, they picked up points in two fall wins, two forfeits and one decision. Richardson and Graham had the fall victories, Singletary and Sikes had the forfeit wins and Pruitte picked up a decision victory by an 8-1 score.

Over on the girls’ side, they won five matchups with Fairmont via forfeit and one by fall. Mariyah Martin (120), Caydence Deese (126), Shayleigh Ward (145), Carmin Moore (152) and Shyanne White (235) picked up the forfeit victories. Latia Williams (165) picked up the fall win.

As for the Montgomery matchup, it was again five forfeit wins and one by fall. Deese picked up the fall victory while Summer Bartholomew (107), Ward, Moore, Williams and White picked up the forfeit wins.

The teams will get a few days off before getting back at it on Saturday morning when they will welcome Pinecrest to Scotland High School. The competitions are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m.

St. Andrews men and women head to Greensboro College

The Knights’ programs hit the road on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Lions. The women’s team won by a score of 25-20 while the men were defeated in a 41-3 final.

On the women’s side, they picked up five victories in the nine individual matchups. Those wins came as follows: Minnie Locklear (117) via forfeit, Jillian Ellis (124) via forfeit, Jade Hutto (131) via forfeit, Kenia Johnson (145) via inj. at 0:01 and Laney Rhodes (160) defeating Genesis Chinchilla by fall at 2:08. No individual results were available on the men’s side, continue to check Greensboro’s official schedule on their athletics website for when they become available.

Both teams will have a short turnaround with a trip to Emory and Henry on Thursday night. The men will compete at 5:00 p.m. while the women will compete afterwards at 7:00 p.m.