LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team was defeated by conference rival Tennessee Wesleyan by a score of 2-0 at home on Saturday afternoon. The Knights wrap up their regular season schedule at 7-7-2 (4-6-2 against conference opponents) while the Bulldogs also finish their regular season at 7-7-2 but have a conference record of 5-6-1.

Tennessee Wesleyan got one goal in the first half and one in the second half. Robin Vezinhet got their first tally at the 37:49 mark of the first half on an assist by Jake Fisher while Grant Barron added onto their lead with an assist from Logan Haricombe about six minutes after the break (the 50:54 mark of the game).

The shots on goal were close to even with the Bulldogs obtaining five with the Knights getting four. Pablo Diezhandino and Tomas Canale both fired two shots on goal apiece for St. Andrews but couldn’t solve Leo Summers in net for the Bulldogs. Francesco Tiberti faced three Tennessee Wesleyan shots on goal and made on save for the Knights.

The Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament will take place between Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at various host sites. The Knights currently sit at seventh place in the conference standings with the top eight teams advancing to the tournament. Continue to check the AAC website for the final standings here: 2024-25 AAC Men’s Soccer Standings – Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Women’s soccer shutout at home on senior day

The Knights were defeated 12-0 by conference foe Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon in Laurinburg. St. Andrews finishes the regular season at 1-15 (1-12 in conference games) with the loss while the Bulldogs move to 11-1-2 (11-0-1 against conference opponents) with the victory.

Tennessee Wesleyan had three players score multiple goals in the game led by four from Krista Eik Hardardottir and two apiece by Marte Stokseth and Lisa Kirwan. Natascha Frei, Laura Nünning, Annabel Cuthbert and Valerie Koopman all also scored for the Bulldogs.

Anais Blanco registered the only shot on goal of the game for St. Andrews. Ana Martinez and Laia Roch Font split the game in net for Tennessee Wesleyan. Jaydin Sanchez made four saves on 16 shots against in goal for the Knights.

St. Andrews sits at 13th place in the conference standings as of this writing. The top ten teams in the AAC will advance to the conference tournament beginning on Tuesday night.

Women’s volleyball swept by Reinhardt and Point

The Knights faced off with a pair of conference opponents on Saturday in Reinhardt and Point and were swept in three sets by both. St. Andrews now sits at 0-24 (0-16 in AAC games) on the season with the losses.

The scores of the sets against Reinhardt were 25-10, 25-15 and 25-11. St. Andrews had fewer kills (13-32), more errors (18-15) and a worse hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Emily Daniel had five kills to lead St. Andrews with Isabella Thurston dishing out nine assists to pace the team. Kayden Pate and Bailey Zivitski had seven digs apiece to co-lead the Knights.

The game against Point had scores of 25-16. 25-11 and 25-15. St. Andrews had fewer kills (22-29), more errors (30-11) and a worse hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Eliana DeChesere led the team in kills with eight while Thurston had 14 assists to pace the Knights. Pate led the team in digs with nine.

St. Andrews will host Truett McConnell on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The Knights were swept by their conference rivals earlier this season on the road.

Football loses at Reinhardt

The Knights were defeated by the Eagles in a 63-0 final on the road Saturday. St. Andrews falls to 0-6 (0-3 against AAC teams) on the season with the loss while Reinhardt improves to 4-4 (2-1 vs conference opponents) with the win.

Kedrick Patterson led the team in passing, going 8-14 throwing the ball for 96 yards while Devon Roesch paced the Knights in receiving with five receptions for 79 yards. Brandon Basnight also hauled in a 49-yard reception while Rodney Huggins found some running lanes with 27 yards rushing on six attempts.

Nijel Pearce and Lavarius Heath-Lewis had eight tackles each to lead the team on defense. Pearce also had a forced fumble and interception that was returned 18 yards during the game.

St. Andrews will stay on the road for another conference matchup with Kentucky Christian on Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Kentucky Christian currently stands at 1-7 (0-4 in conference games) on the season with their lone win coming by a score of 35-32 in their season opener against South Carolina Central Christian back on Aug. 31.