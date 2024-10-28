LAURINBURG — The Walmart Supercenter in Laurinburg was evacuated Monday after someone reportedly set fire to items in the clothing department.

One associate told The Laurinburg Exchange that someone set fire to clothing and then fled the scene.

“It’s on fire fire,” said the Walmart associate.

The associate said that she and her fellow employees struggled to evacuate the business.

“They didn’t want to leave their groceries,” she said.

Multiple fire trucks were still on the scene as of 10:45 a.m. on Monday. The incident reportedly occurred around 10:20 a.m.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story as more information becomes available.