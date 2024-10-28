MOREHEAD CITY —The Lady Scots volleyball team saw their 2024 season come to an end on Saturday afternoon with a close five-set loss during the third round of the NCHSAA state tournament to No. 2 seed West Carteret. Scotland closes their season with an overall season record of 21-7 (8-4 against conference opponents) while the Patriots improved their season record to 19-6 and advance to face No. 19 seed Person in the fourth round on Tuesday.

The Scots managed to take the second and fourth sets of the game by scores of 25-17 and 25-20. West Carteret won the first, third and fifth sets in 25-21, 25-12 and 15-7 finals. No Scotland statistics were entered from the game on MaxPreps.

Saturday’s loss was the end of a terrific season for the Scots. It marks the first time they have won a state tournament game since 2021 and the furthest they have advanced in the playoffs in over a decade (2013) when they won four playoff games.

All information from the team’s season including their schedule and statistics can be found on MaxPreps here: Scotland High School (Laurinburg, NC) Varsity Volleyball.