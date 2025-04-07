PEMBROKE — For four UNC Pembroke art students and their faculty mentors, a recent trip to New York City was more than just a visit — it was an immersive journey into the heart of artistic expression.

From the towering masterpieces at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the vivid storytelling of renowned artist Marc Chagall’s stained-glass windows at Union Church, the group explored some of the world’s most celebrated works of art. Their itinerary also included stops at the Neue Galerie, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Lincoln Center to see Chagall’s breathtaking murals, offering them a firsthand look at the interplay of history, technique and inspiration that fuels their creative pursuits.

“It was mesmerizing,” said Keely Oxendine, a junior art education major. “Seeing the artwork up close, you notice the intricate details, the brush strokes and certain textures you can’t see on a computer screen or in a book. Studying a piece of artwork and seeing it in person, it shifts your perspective and makes you rethink everything you learned about that artist and that artwork.”

According to studio art professor Carla Rokes, a highlight of the trip was the chance for students to explore Chagall’s creative process through the exhibit Sketching Light: Chagall’s Windows for Union Church.

“This was a rare opportunity to see these sketches because they don’t release them to the public very often,” Dr. Rokes said. “What was special about this visit is that some of the students could make connections between Chagall’s sketches and sections of the windows.”

Sadie Outen, a senior art studio major, found choosing the most memorable experience challenging.

“The whole trip was memorable,” Outen said. “I will remember this trip for the rest of my life. Visiting the MoMA and seeing lots of artwork I’d seen pictures of all my life was an experience I hadn’t fully processed.”

Rokes described the New York trip as an ‘incredible experience’ as the students got to view Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night — one of the most famous paintings in the world and contemporary works by Jackson Pollack, among others.

“Walking around with them and seeing their expression was priceless,” Rokes said. “It was a great experience for them to connect what they are learning in the classroom to something tangible.”

Fellow art professor Naomi Lifschitz-Grant said the trip gave the students, including Danielle Sneed and Cheryse Edwards, a ‘concrete experience.’

“They were not just looking at art through a slide,” Lifschitz-Grant said. “It was in-person and in an active space. The trip also showed what rich conversations that art can ignite.”

Rokes and Lifschitz-Grant are equally grateful to Vivian R. Jacobson, a Chagall historian, lecturer and author, who arranged the trip. The Pinehurst resident recently established the Vivian R. and Ralph Jacobson Art Travel Endowment, which is being used to support art-related travel for students and faculty.

“We are so thankful for Vivian and her contribution,” Rokes said. “She knows this opportunity to travel and see Chagall’s artwork in person will be a life-changing experience for students.”

Outen couldn’t agree more. “People rarely put much effort into art students,” she said. “It was a surreal experience to know that someone cared enough to afford us the money but also wanted to hear about it afterward and be excited for us. It was exciting to be a part of it. If I get to that point in my life, I can only dream I can do the same thing.”

