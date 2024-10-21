LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots volleyball team received the No. 7 seed in the east bracket of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state tournament and will host No. 26 Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Scotland High School at 5 p.m. Scotland is coming off a 17-5 regular season and a conference tournament where they defeated Southern Lee and Union Pines before losing to Pinecrest in the conference championship game. Jacksonville on the other hand has gone 9-11 this year, most recently losing to the D.H. Conley Vikings in a 3-0 sweep last Tuesday, Oct. 15.

This will be the sixth consecutive season Scotland has earned a playoff bid. They obtained the No. 22 seed in the tournament last year and were swept by No. 11 Cedar Ridge in the first round.

If the Scots are able to beat Jacksonville on Tuesday night, they will host the winner of No. 10 First Flight and No. 23 Hunt on Thursday night. The full 3A bracket can be found on the NCHSAA website here: 2024 3A Volleyball Bracket – NCHSAA.