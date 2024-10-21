HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s board of trustees announced Monday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brent Barbee has been selected to be the new president of the college.

Barbee will be the eighth president upon Dale McInnis’ official retirement on Oct. 31. The board of trustees unanimously voted to select Barbee for the position on Oct. 1, and on Friday, Oct. 18, they received approval for their selection from the N.C. Community College State Board.

RichmondCC Board of Trustees Chair Claudia Robinette said Barbee uniquely matched the characteristics and experience that was expected of the next president of RichmondCC per feedback from employees and college stakeholders.

“We heard clearly that we should stay on our current course, build on our pattern of growth and innovation, and have a leader who understands Richmond and Scotland counties. We needed someone with executive experience with our state’s community colleges, who had a proven history as an established and effective leader,” Robinette said. “There was only one candidate who checked all the boxes and demonstrated in the interview process and in his body of work that he is the right person to lead our college forward for many years to come.”

Barbee was selected from over 50 candidates for the presidential position.

“It is truly an honor to be named the 8th president of this great institution,” Barbee said. “I look forward to leading Richmond Community College into its future, to partnering with all of our employees, students, other educational and community partners as we work to make dreams become reality through dedication and commitment.”

Barbee has worked for RichmondCC for 20 years. For the past 14 years, he has served in his current role where he supervises multiple facets of the College, including financial operations, personnel, maintenance, construction, grants and information technology. He played a major part

in the startup, planning and development of the Electric Lineman, Truck Driver Training and Surgical Technology programs.

He has also served the past 14 years as the capital project coordinator for all the College’s construction projects, including renovations and additions to the Forte Building, Morgan Center, Lee Building and Lindsey-Petris Building and the construction of the RichmondCC Café and PE field.

Robinette said Barbee’s performance and integrity over the years has earned the trust and respect of both employees and the Board of Trustees.

“We are all confident that he will do a wonderful job for many years to come,” Robinette said.

Barbee, of Rockingham, started at RichmondCC in 2004 as a purchasing agent. He became the Director of Public Safety four years later, and then shortly after that, he became Vice President for Administrative Services.

Barbee thanked many people, including his family and co-workers, for making this opportunity a reality, and he thanked McInnis for his leadership and mentorship over the past 20 years.

“There have been many, many words of wisdom he has provided me over the years,” Barbee said.

McInnis, who announced his plans to retire as president back in May, congratulated Barbee and promised there would be a smooth transition in leadership on Nov. 1.

“I echo Chair Robinette’s comments that Brent will do a great job leading the College into a bright future. He is the right man, for the right job, at the right time. Our college will be in good hands,” McInnis said.

Prior to coming to RichmondCC, he was the director of store operations for Barbee’s Jewelers Inc., which had nine store locations in three states.

Barbee earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina-Pembroke. He earned both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Gardner-Webb University. He is also a graduate of Richmond Senior High School.

Barbee has served in his community in a variety of ways and was named the Richmond County United Way Volunteer of the Year in 2023. He also served on the Hamlet City Council from 2001 to 2005.

Brent and his wife, Marla, have two sons, Thomas, who graduated from the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program at RichmondCC, and Michael, who will be graduating from the REaCH program in May 2025.