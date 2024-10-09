COLUMBIA, S.C. —The St. Andrews Knights women’s volleyball team was swept three sets to none on the road by conference rival Columbia International University (CIU) on Tuesday night. St. Andrews remains winless on the season, falling to 0-17 (0-10 vs conference opponents) with the loss while the Rams improve to 19-1 (9-0 in conference games) with the victory.

Every set in the game was decided by at least 11 points with the scores of the three sets being 25-10, 25-12 and 25-14. CIU was better than St. Andrews in multiple key statistics including total kills (44-17), errors committed (12 compared to 15 for the Knights) and had a better hitting percentage in all three sets.

St. Andrews had three co-leaders in kills as Jade Alvarez, Maddison Larrimore and Faith Wilson each recorded five in the defeat. Mercedes Portalatin had 11 assists to lead the team while Bailey Zivitski contributed 11 digs to pace the Knights.

St. Andrews will get a few days off before returning home over the weekend for a pair of conference matchups on Friday and Saturday against Brenau and Montreat, respectively. The Knights were swept by both teams on the road earlier this season. Friday’s game will start at 6:30 p.m. while Saturday’s matchup is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.