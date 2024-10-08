They will have one more regular season outing next week at the Pinehurst Resort.

WHISPERING PINES —The Lady Scots golf team competed at the Pines Course of Whispering Pines Golf Course on Monday afternoon. They did not have enough participants to officially place as a team. Other teams in the conference including Union Pines, Southern Lee and Richmond competed in the outing.

The highest placed individual finisher for Scotland was Junior Delaney Pittman, who shot a 104 over 18 holes, which was good enough for 15th place overall. Junior Addison Pittman wasn’t far behind, shooting a 111 over the 18 holes of competition, which placed 18th among all golfers. Senior Sherrina Smith shot a 119 during the afternoon, which put her at 23rd.

The only Scots representative that did not play in all 18 holes was Senior Madison Dixon, who competed in nine holes. She shot a 57 during those nine holes of competition.

Scotland has one more regular season outing on their schedule, which will be next Monday, Oct. 14. It will take place at the Pinehurst Resort and will start at 2 p.m. Other important dates for the women’s golf season can be found on the NCHSAA website here: Women`s Golf – NCHSAA.

Boys soccer shutout at Southern Lee

The Scots fell on the road to conference rival Southern Lee on Monday night in a 5-0 final. Scotland falls to 2-8-2 (0-8 vs conference opponents) on the season with the loss while the Cavaliers improve to 14-2 (6-1 in conference games) with the victory. It was Southern Lee’s second win over the Scots this season, having also beaten them 8-3 on Scotland’s home field back on Sept. 11.

There were no statistics or game information provided on MaxPreps for either team. If interested, you can view some season statistics and information for the two teams here: Scotland vs Southern Lee | Soccer | 10/7 (maxpreps.com).

The Scots will return home on Wednesday night for a conference matchup with Union Pines. Scotland previously lost to the Vikings 3-0 back Sept. 19. Union Pines will carry a season record of 5-8-2 (2-3-2 vs SAC teams) into the game.