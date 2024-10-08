Back in 2019, “Joker” managed to make over $1 billion at the global box office and earn itself 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and a Best Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix. I recall respecting the movie for Phoenix’s performance and the inspired idea to paint him as a Scorsese-style antihero, but I also recall not really “enjoying” the film in the traditional sense where I laughed or was thrilled very much. The film took a very realistic, mental-health heavy approach to the origin of the beloved Batman baddie, and I couldn’t help but feel that a movie that combined an evil clown with the world of standup comedy shouldn’t feel so grounded. In other words, “Why So Serious?”

Five years later, Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are back and have added some much-needed outrageous elements. Arthur “Joker” Fleck (Pheonix) is on trial for the crimes he committed in the first movie. His lawyer Maryanne Stewart (Catherine Keener) can save him from the death penalty if she can convince the court that Joker is a separate personality from Arthur that can be subdued. The prosecutor is none other than Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey), and of course fans are already licking their chops at the deliciousness of the character that is to become known as Two-Face arguing against a fellow Batman adversary having a split personality. It won’t be much of a surprise to say that Arthur isn’t going to follow his lawyer’s by-the-book counsel, and will instead use the televised trial as a forum to give the unhinged performance of a lifetime.

But Dent isn’t the only new member of Batman’s rogues gallery in the mix. The movie throws in a new take on Harley Quinn, played by the notoriously-audacious Lady Gaga. Arthur meets Harley while touring another part of Arkham Asylum, and a sadistic guard (Brendan Gleeson) lets them spend some time together, probably just so he can hurt Arthur by taking her away from him later. As if it weren’t enough for Gaga to be Phoenix’s figurative dance partner, she’s his actual dance partner too, because this movie is a musical! Over 20 song and/or dance numbers are performed throughout the film. Musical numbers still not enough? Okay, there’s also animation – a cartoon opens the movie. There shouldn’t be a single dull moment onscreen. And yet… this sequel is even more boring than the original.

How did this happen? I’ll start with the scenes of dialogue. There’s too much pausing and talking slowly. For all the talk of humor, these characters don’t have a great sense of timing. The musical numbers are all just dreary renditions of songs that make allusions to things that are comedy-related, but don’t have the energy to match. I guess Phillips thought he was onto something with that “Send in the Clowns” scene from the first movie, but that scene was only memorable because it was so unbelievable that a random stockbroker would know all the words to that song. As for action scenes, there isn’t much besides guards abusing their power, a non-fatal fire, and some admittedly good stuff toward the end that makes for too little, too late.

I get that “Joker: Folie à Deux” isn’t trying to be one of the zanier Batman movies, and it’s not like I don’t see an effort being made with the passionate performances. But to take characters as wild and chaotic as The Joker and Harley Quinn (not to mention the musical genre) and make them this lifeless is just a bad idea that should have been revised into something more palatable. The movie itself may even realize that this continuity has no future, as it seemingly passes up a perfect opportunity to set up a third installment. This film squanders so much promise… it’s laughable.

Grade: C-

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is rated R for some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity. Its running time is 138 minutes.

Bob Garver can be reached at rrg251@nyu.edu.