LAURINBURG — The National Weather Service is advising residents in Scotland County and surrounding areas to take precautions as an extreme heat watch goes into effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

The NWS has also issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the extreme heat watch going into effect.

During the extreme heat advisory, the NWS expects “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 112 possible.”

“The hottest temperatures of the season thus far are expected with highs in the mid-90s to low 100s,” the NWS stated in the watch. “The persistent heat with numerous record highs and warm lows, light winds, sunny days, and lack of overnight cooling will significantly increase the danger.”

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny and hot weather, with a high near 100 and a heat index as high as 105. A “light” southwest wind will offer little relief. In the evening hours, the temperature will drop to about the late 70s.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach highs of 100 degrees and the heat index is forecast to reach 107. Tuesday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperature lows to reach 76 degrees. The chance for perception is 20%.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The daytime highs will near 98 degrees.

“As the heat builds, limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and ensure access to air-conditioning and other cooling areas,” the NWS directs.

Residents are encouraged to take the following precautions:

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

— Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

— Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

— Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.