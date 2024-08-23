LAURINBURG —Two days after taking both parts of a doubleheader in their season opener against SAC rival Hoke County, the Lady Scots tennis team dropped a 7-2 decision to another SAC opponent in the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon at the Scotland County Tennis Center & Ball Field. The Scots fall to 2-1 with the loss while Southern Lee improves to 2-0 with the win, having defeated both Richmond and Scotland by 7-2 margins.

The Scots got one win in six singles matchups and one more in three doubles contests. Senior Marissa Smith scored the lone victory for Scotland in singles action, defeating Southern Lee’s Quillen Petrarca by an 8-3 score. Smith was also part of the lone doubles win for the Scots, teaming with senior Rhea Truesdell to take down Zofia Pogorzelska and Gina DeCerbo of the Cavaliers in a close 8-6 final.

Scotland came close to securing a win on two other occasions. Truesdell came close to defeating Brooke Burris in her singles contest but ultimately fell in a competitive 8-6 matchup. Junior Shay Ward and freshman Kaleigh Leviner also gave their opponents a serious run for their money in doubles action but were defeated by a 9-7 score. Both Ward and Leviner earned two singles victories and won a doubles contest together on Tuesday afternoon against Hoke County.

The Lady Scots will have the weekend off before continuing conference action on Tuesday with a road matchup against Union Pines. They will return home on Thursday afternoon for a non-conference tilt with Whiteville.

Boys soccer remains undefeated…kind of

The Fighting Scots soccer team played Purnell Swett to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night not far down the road in Pembroke, North Carolina. Scotland moves to 1-0-1 while the Rams now stand at 1-1-1 with Wednesday night’s draw.

No statistics were available for the game on MaxPreps outside of the simple box score. Purnell Swett got their goal in the first half while Scotland managed to even the score in the second half to earn a tie and remain (partially) undefeated.

These two teams will meet again on Tuesday night, this time for the Fighting Scots’ home opener with the game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. This will be the first of four consecutive home games for Scotland. The team will have a short turnaround from Tuesday to Wednesday with South View set to come to town on the second night of a back-to-back for the Scots.

The Rams will not be as well rested as the Scots, having a home matchup with Lumberton on Saturday afternoon and their second meeting of the season with South Columbus on Monday night. Scotland and Purnell Swett are not scheduled to meet again in the regular season after Tuesday’s game.