PEMBROKE — A free, six-week financial literacy workshop will be held at The Unversity of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub beginning Sept. 10.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 25. Financial Fitness: Mastering Credit and Financial Management empowers small businesses to become bankable, fundable and bondable. The training will improve financial literacy business operations, build stronger credit profiles, reduce financial risk and provide access to funding.

The course will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. through Oct. 15. The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub is at 202 Main Street, Pembroke,.

The training is hosted by the Fayetteville-Cumberland Regional Entrepreneur and Business Hub and will be facilitated by Sylvia Glanton, owner of Personameant Solutions.