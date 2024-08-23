LAURINBURG — To celebrate 60 years of serving farmers, the Corteva production facility in Laurinburg, hosted an open house on Aug. 16.

The Laurinburg location provides products from Corteva Agriscience brands such as its flagship Pioneer brand seeds, AgVenture, Brevant seeds, Dairyland seed, Hoegemeyer and NuTech.

Approximately 150 guests, including seed growers and retired employees, attended the event for lunch and family-friendly activities.

“I want to thank those who joined our 60th-anniversary celebration and acknowledge the many contributions of both current and former employees,” said Laurinburg Production Location Manager Danny Johnson. “The celebration was a great way to recognize their commitment to the success of our farmer customers for all these years. I am proud to be a part of a team that has made such an impact on the community and sustained grower relationships for 60 years.”

The Laurinburg plant began operations in 1964 and is the only seed production facility in North Carolina. The plant manages all aspects of seed production, growing, packaging and shipping of corn, soybeans, and wheat and has approximately 70 employees, with nearly 30 seasonal employees.