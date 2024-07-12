LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights women’s volleyball team released their 2024 season schedule earlier this week. Their season will start with the Life Tournament at home Aug.23-24 and conclude on the road at CIU on Nov.5.

In total the team will compete in 26 games, including the Life Tournament. 14 games will be at home in Laurinburg while 12 will be on the road.

The first conference matchup for the Knights will occur on Sept. 13 at home against Montreat College. That will be the first of five consecutive games against opponents within the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) over an eight-day stretch. Four of them will be at home with the lone exception being a trip to Columbia on Sept. 17.

The Knights will have a new head coach this season in AJ Escobar. He recently spent the past two years on the men’s volleyball staff, helping them finish third in the conference while posting a 22-10 overall record.

The women’s team is coming off a season where they finished 12th in the AAC. They posted an 8-20 overall record with a 6-14 mark against conference opponents.