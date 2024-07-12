Shown are Scotland County Teen Court Attorneys for Scotland County Meah Johnson, left, Darius West, Adrian York, Aidan Esslinger, and Hannah Mclean. The local Teen court recently competed in Lee County.

Judge Jamie Adams, left, is shown with Tina Whitfield, Coty Gainey, CJ McArthur, all from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, at an appreciation banquet held by the Scotland County Teen Court.

Shown on competitors in Scotland and Lee County Teen Court, attorneys Tessa Griffin, left, Sean Heck, Isaac Alvarado, Adrian York, Hannah McLean, Christopher Covington, Aidan Esslinger, and Judge Lew Cohn.