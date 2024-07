The Carolina Civic Center theater’s “Mighty Morton” organ is featured during a special evening of new and classic silent film as well as nostalgic tunes performed by local master musician and composer Mark Andersen to be presented on Aug. 15.

Bryan Morton was named the funniest in the Tri-Cities, Morton has been sharing stories with audiences all over the country about his life as a “down-to-earth, good ol’ boy from East Tennessee, just tryin’ to get by.” He will perform in the Carolina Comedy Jam, a live stand-up comedy night at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton, on Aug. 2

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will premiere its new Carolina Comedy Jam as well as present a night of silent films and organ music in August.

The Carolina Civic Center and The Locals Comedy have announced the inaugural Carolina Comedy Jam, a live stand-up comedy night on Aug. 2. This will be an evening of laughs and entertainment with Fayetteville’s own Ace Brown and Bryan Morton from Bristol, Tennessee.

Ace Brown has performed with comedy legends including Paul Mooney, Tommy Davidson, Cocoa Brown and Kevin Hart. Brown has performed at the top comedy clubs in the nation. As an accomplished actor, the comedian has written, starred, and co-directed a web series titled “Risk The Life of Floyd and Sabrina” and “Not To Be Played With,” both of which can be seen on TUBI.

Bryan Morton has toured with world-class comics including Nate Bargatze, Tim Dillon, Joe Zimmerman, Michael Palascak and Chris Kattan. Named the funniest in the Tri-Cities, Morton has been sharing stories with audiences all over the country about his life as a “down-to-earth, good ol’ boy from East Tennessee, just tryin’ to get by.”

Tickets for the Carolina Comedy Jam are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors (60+) and military and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

A Night of Silent Filma and Organ Music

A Night of Silent Film and Organ Music with Mark Andersen, presented Aug. 15, is a fundraiser for the Robeson County Arts Council.

The theater’s “Mighty Morton” organ is featured during a special evening of new and classic silent film as well as nostalgic tunes performed by local master musician and composer Mark Andersen.

The performance will start with the screening of the short film “Apocalypse,” which was created by and stars UNC Chapel Hill film department students. The film, which was scored by Andersen, had its premiere recently at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Director Minh Ngo will be on hand to introduce the film and discuss its process.

The musical part of the program will be “The American Songbook” with music by George Gershwin and Cole Porter. The night ends with the silent short “Laughing Gas” starring Charlie Chaplin and also scored by Andersen.

Admission for this special event is $20 for adults and $15 for students. A portion of the funds for this show will benefit the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for these events can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.

The theater currently is planning its 2024-25 season, and will announce that schedule later this month.

For additional information or questions, see the application or contact Jonathan Brewington at [email protected] or by phone at 910-738-4339 Ext.2.